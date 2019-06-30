Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 5.12 pm June 30 2019, 5.12 pm

Shraddha Kapoor is one busy actress. On one hand, she has been working on Prabhas starrer Sahoo and on the other, she shot for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore. However, she breathed a sigh of relief as she wrapped up shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The actress shared the video of the wrap-up party hosted by the film’s team on her social media page. Her Instagram post showcases how the actors including Sushant, Varun Sharma among others had a ball of a time on the last day.

The video shows Nitesh Tiwari being carried by the crew members, producer Sajid Nadiadwala doing silly moves on the sets. The cast and crew members were also visited by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is Nitesh’s wife. At the time she was busy with the shooting of Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, a project that she is directing. The atmosphere on the sets looked joyous what with the cast and crew cheering up for each other. The production team also distributed Chhichhore’s merchandise that included a gift hamper and also a jacket with the actors’ character names splashed across at the back.