Ranjini Maitra June 05 2019, 12.05 am June 05 2019, 12.05 am

China welcomed Kaabil actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam with open arms. The two visited the country on the occasion of their film releasing in China. Kaabil, despite having clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees at the box office in 2017, did strong business and impressed the critics. The Chinese audience seems to love the film no less. No wonder Hrithik and Yami witnessed fans pouring in large numbers, wanting to click selfies!

But a Chinese fan made a beautiful gesture when she decided to sing a Hindi track for the two. Hrithik and Yami were addressing the audience at a theatre when the fan stood and sang Pani Da Rang, a track from Yami's film Vicky Donor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actors were left overwhelmed, and why not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Dubey (@iheartyami) on Jun 3, 2019 at 8:33pm PDT

The China trip has been pretty eventful so far. Hrithik recently served food at a local food joint, leaving fans just as overwhelmed. He even communicated to them in Mandarin! We heard one of the fans even sang the title track of Kaabil.

Yami, on the other hand, is also touched with the love she received in China. "I had only read and heard about the genuine love people in China had for our films. To be there and experience it in person was both joyous and overwhelming, both in the best ways possible. Fans there are hugely interested in the films, they know everything about us as actors, our work, our films, our songs... Everything. And that wasn't something I expected," she told IANS.

"People sang songs for us despite the language barrier and the love they showered.... They actually came to meet us with gifts, having followed us on social media and keeping a track of what we like in real life. The intimacy with which they know about us was surprising and very heart-warming" she added.