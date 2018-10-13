Chitrangada Singh on #MeToo: Wish it happened earlier

Bollywood industry is currently in a state of shock because every day a new #MeToo story is being shared and big names are being accused for sexual harassment. It all started when Tanushree Dutta spoke about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss 10 years ago. A lot of celebs have supported the movement and recently, Chitrangada Singh spoke about it.

While talking about the movement, the actress said, “Thankful to Tanushree (Dutta), she has shaken up the whole country. I think that happened also because it was all boiling under for so long and so much that it just literally needed one pebble to drop. I am so glad that we are going and doing something about it.”

When questioned about the misconduct she braced on the sets of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and the need of #MeToo movement then, Singh said, “I wish it happened in the West earlier, we would have caught up with it by 2016 and it wouldn’t have taken this long.”

In 2016, Chitrangada had spoken about what happened on the sets of the film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, but later her story faded off in the mist. The actress said, “I had not actually offered to talk about it, to be honest. I am being honest, it’s not like I was so brave and went out and said that this happened to me. I did not do that. It’s because the makers went and said something about me and gave an interview about me, then I had to come out to clarify.”

“What really hurts me is the fact that the male actor (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who could have handled things, was on set, there was a female producer on the set and DOP and everybody, but they sort of kept quiet when they could have said something. Later they laughed about it and joked about it by saying some crass things like ‘Do do baar maze le liye humne’. I wouldn’t expect that. Then they went ahead and they said, ‘scenes toh saare shoot karke chali gayi thi, scripts mein change chahiye tha, apna role change karwa rahi thi.’ They all know why I left that day, I was in tears, I was crying on set. It all happened in front of everybody. So, I don’t know, who’s the culprit maybe everyone, maybe Kushan (director of the film).”

Further talking about the #MeToo movement, she said, “It feels good that at least you can’t say that aisa toh hota hai. It is not okay, we need a healthier society man, it is about time. We are very lucky that I can sit and talk and people want to hear what happened to me.”

For the uninitiated, the director of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz wanted to shoot intimate scenes between Nawazuddin and Chitrangada and the actress was not comfortable with the same and she decided to opt out of the film.