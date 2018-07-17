Chitrangda Singh and Mahie Gill to recreate Lag Jaa Gale in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 hasn’t created a good pre-release buzz yet. The trailer and a song of the movie has been released and it has received mixed response. Well, keeping up the trend the makers of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 have decided to have a recreated version of a song in the movie. The song that has been rehashed for the film is Lag Jaa Gale from 1964 release Woh Kaun Thi?. The original track was composed by Madan Mohan and sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Dhulia had used the original track in the second instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster which was titled as Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. And now, for the third instalment of his movie, he will be having a recreated version which has been picturized on Chitrangda Singh and Mahie Gill.

The song will be crooned by Jonita Gandhi who has earlier sung songs like Lagdi Hai Thaai, The Breakup Song, Sau Tarah Ke, etc. The singer, who will also feature in the promotional track, told Mid-day, "Performing this song is a daunting task because one can't do justice to the beauty of the original. Lata Mangeshkar ji and Madan Mohan ji have created magic. To say the song is iconic would be an understatement."

"Like most people, I too have grown up listening to, learning, and attempting [to sing] this song. It is close to my heart. I hope people appreciate it," she added.

The original song was a melodious romantic number. The new version which is being recreated by composer Rana Mazumdar has contemporary tunes. But producer Rahul Mittra says that they have tried to retain the original essence of the song. He said, "The song epitomizes the essence of our film."

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill and Soha Ali Khan. It will be releasing on July 27, 2018.