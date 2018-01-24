Chittorgarh Karni Sena chief arrested after ‘Jauhar’ threat

Amidst the protests and violence surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-controversial Padmaavat (earlier Padmavati), the police have arrested the Chittorgarh unit chief of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, who made a statement that 1,900 women of the Rajput community will immolate themselves in protest of the movie. Also, over 35 Karni Sena members, who have been protesting against the movie, have been arrested in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, 23rd January police picked up Karni Sena Chittorgarh unit President, Govind Singh Khangarot and Vice President Kamlendu from their respective residences at 11 pm. Devendra Singh, one of the main members of the organization, was also arrested.

Ahead of Padmaavat’s release, Khangarot had declared that over 1,900 women of the community are "ready" to commit 'Jauhar' or mass immolation. This comes after the Supreme Court refused to ban the movie in any states.

"Police are trying their best to curb our protest," Rajpratap Singh, state media in charge Karni Sena told IANS.

"We are not being allowed to take out a rally or stage protest. There is 'nakabandi' all around and strict police arrangements have been made in this town," he added.

"We have called a meeting and will unveil our next phase of action by evening after a call taken by our Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi," he further added.

A senior spokesperson of the Karni Sena (Chittorgarh unit) had said, "People from the city of Queen Padmavat are disheartened with the verdict of the Supreme Court".

"If we want, we can choose violent ways and disturb people and tourists. However, on the contrary, our women have decided to opt for jauhar (mass immolation) without disturbing anyone," he said.

"Wood has been collected at the jauhar location and 1,908 women have registered for jauhar. If the administration allows us to climb on top of the fort, we will do so," he added.