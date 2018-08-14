Chogada from Loveratri: Aayush Sharma is awkward in this quintessential garba number

The tune will remind you of Falguni Pathak and sentiments run high. What can be better than a desi man professing his love on firang lanes, with videshis lending support to his awkward proposal? Well, Aayush Sharma will woo his ladylove Warina Hussain in Loveratri, in quintessential Gujju boy style. The first song Chogada is out and suffice to say that it will rule the Navratri charts of the year.

The beats of the song are nothing new, neither is the video. Aayush Sharma is fairly new and it will take a bit of refining for him to reach the finesse that he is aiming for. Nevertheless, the whole concept of a desi proposal comes out quite endearingly. The song had already garnered popularity when the teaser and trailer released, and let's just say it lives up to the hype of being what it is, a number which will make you dance while grooving to the tune of the dandiya sticks.

Warina Hussain looks stunning and has a pleasant screen presence. We will have to see more of her in the songs to asses what charm can she bring on screen. The lyrics of Darsheel Rawal and Shabbir Ahmed are mostly in Gujarati, but will still find takers due to its festive appeal. As said, the music by Lijo George - DJ Chetas is totally in sync with the audience they are targeting; the youngsters who'll rock the garba floor.

All in all, a melodious soundtrack debut.