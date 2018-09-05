Chonch Ladhiyaan: Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's feelings have their own Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan tracks have been making us whistle to the tunes of those, ever since these have been out. The audios, we have heard them all as every morning we woke up to one. And now, we are being treated to the videos and we know the complex form of love that is coming alive in these tracks. The latest one to be released by the makers is Chonch Ladhiyaan. It features the characters of Robbie and Rumi played by Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu respectively, and how their complex relationship progresses after their marriage.

The music by Amit Trivedi is soothing and the lyrics by Shellee depict the earthy form of love. The vocals of Harshdeep Kaur and Jazim Sharma breathe life into the song and it grows on you as you keep on listening to it. However, nothing beats the love story that the video depicts. As we know from the trailer, Rumi (Taapsee) is in love with Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), but eventually gets married to Robbie (Abhishek). And hence, a complex love triangle is formed as Rumi is torn between her now-husband and her feelings for her then-lover. While the bud of new feelings is shown growing here, we can also see the aggression memories from the past bring along for her. As for Abhishek's character, we see as he patiently deals with the fact that though love has not happened, it will, even though his wife is not in love with him. Abhishek as Robbie brings the feelings brilliantly to the foray with his act. It just portrays the raw fact about love; no matter what you do, feelings of the heart go awry, they have their own Manmarziyaan that you have to cater to.

Chonch Ladhiyaan is the love song which you would want to listen to, again and again. So plug in those earphones, and go for a walk. In the midst of the silent night, you may just fall in love as the sound surrounds you.