  3. Bollywood
Chopsticks: Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol collaborate for Netflix India's first original film

Bollywood

Chopsticks: Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol collaborate for Netflix India's first original film

Netflix India has announced its first original film starring Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

back
Abhay DeolChopsticksMithila Palkarnetflix indiaNirma
nextDiljit Dosanjh was not invited to Met Gala 2019, but he created his own!

within