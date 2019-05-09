Chopsticks: Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol collaborate for Netflix India's first original film

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 5.51 pm May 09 2019, 5.51 pm

The web is the new space for artists wanting to explore content of vivid tastes and serve it to the widest range of audience, without any geographical barrier. The digital platform also continues to invent and encourage new talents. One such was Mithila Palkar who rose to popularity with her back to back web shows Little Things and Girl In The City. Mithila's Bollywood debut happened alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan. She is now set to unite with Abhay Deol for a Netflix original.

Titled Chopsticks, the series features Mithila as Nirma, a young Chinese translator who has her new car stolen in Mumbai, when she takes it out for a drive. Afterwards, she comes across Abhay Deol, a con-man. "Chopsticks is about an under-confident but talented girl sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun," reads a statement by Netflix India.

Apart from the freshness that Mithila promises to bring along, Abhay Deol is a reason enough for us to look forward to the show. This sinfully good looking man isn't very frequent with his acting projects. He had a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film Zero and Nanu Ki Jaanu opposite Patralekha was when we saw him playing a lead character for the last time.

Netflix, earlier, announced as many as ten Indian original films. With Sacred Games as their first and most popular Indian web series so far, they are now ready to expand their film front as well. We can hopefully look forward to a series of interesting announcements in the days to come!