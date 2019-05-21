Chopsticks Trailer: Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar team up for an adventurous ride

Divya Ramnani May 21 2019, 9.33 pm May 21 2019, 9.33 pm

Apart from dominating the global entertainment industry, Netflix has spread its wings in India as well. The digital platform is not only bringing some fresh and unique content, but it's also getting a lot of talent that has been delivering some power-packed performances. After a variety of original series and movies, Netflix has now come up with a new original film titled Chopsticks. It stars the critically acclaimed Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar and Vijay Raaz. After enthralling fans with some fun teasers and posters, Netflix has now released the trailer of Chopsticks and it is all things fun!

It begins with an introduction to all its prominent characters. The very first being of Mithila Palkar, who plays the role of Chinese translator named Nirma Sahastrabudhe. She is an under-confident girl who gives a tour of Dharavi slums to all the Chinese tourists, in order to earn her bread and butter. The trailer then introduces Abhay Deol as a conman, who teams up with Palkar to redeem her car from a goat-loving gangster. As the two meet and confront Raaz, the journey gets only crazier. Not to miss the hilarious twist and turns!

Have a look at the trailer of Chopsticks here:

What's the connection between a goat, an angry girl, an Artist and Chopsticks? Find out 31st May. pic.twitter.com/NhjCMlBlDX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 21, 2019

In the past, Abhay Deol teased fans with some quirky posters of Chopsticks. P.S. one of it also featured a goat.

Check out the poster here:

Chopsticks is scheduled for a May 31 release on Netflix worldwide. It also stars Bigg Boss and MTV fame Benafshah Soonawalla. It has been helmed by Sachin Yardi and produced his wife, Ashwini Yardi.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Nanu Ki Jaanu. Mithila Palkar, on the other hand, has been a part of the film Karwaan and a Netflix web series Little Things.