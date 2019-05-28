  3. Bollywood
Chris Hemsworth thinks Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is 'worthy' to dub him

Bollywood

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Chris Hemsworth and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently met in a press conference held in Bali and the Gully Boy actor shared a selfie too on social media.

back
Chris HemsworthDangalMen In Black: InternationalSanya Malhotra.Siddhant ChaturvediTessa Thompson
nextMimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan up the glam quotient at the Parliament

within