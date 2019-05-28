Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Darshana Devi May 28 2019, 5.45 pm May 28 2019, 5.45 pm

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy hit the screens in February 2019 and is still the talk of the town. The film might have garnered an immese amount of praises for its hard-hitting songs, spectacular shots, stellar script and what not. But if there is one thing that the fans can’t stop gushing about after watching the film is the breakthrough performance delivered by Siddhant Chaturvedi in it, who plays MC Sher, the mentor of Ranveer’s character. With his jaw-dropping performance, he totally 'dhoptoed' the film and how! Adding another feather to his cap, he has now grabbed one more big opportunity. The actor has lent his voice for Chris Hemsworth in the Hindi version of Men In Black: International. On Tuesday, he shared a selfie with the Hollywood star whom he met at a press conference in Bali and the picture has sent the netizens into a frenzy.

More than the picture, it’s the caption that’s worth all the attention! “Am I worthy?” asked Siddhant to the Hollywood sensation, as mentioned by the former. To which, Hemsworth said a ‘yes’ and hence Siddhant, of course, couldn’t keep calm and shared it with fans. The word 'worthy' is a reference to Chris Hemsworth's character Thor in the MCU. Thor uses two hammers in the MCU films, namely Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. Siddhant just wanted to know if he's worthy of using his weapons.

Take a look at Siddhant’s post here:

Needless to mention, the picture screams of hotness!

Speaking about his experience of dubbing the star, Siddhant told IANS, "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. But I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film,"

Besides Siddhant, Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra has been roped in too, to voice Tessa Thompson in the film. Men In Black: International hits the theatres on June 14, 2019.