Christopher Nolan is coming to India, Amitabh Bachchan knows why

Globally acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is coming to India soon. And how do we know it? Courtesy goes to Bollywood’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan. The actor revealed that Kodak will open its facility here by March via his blog.

“It is all about to change yet again Kodak, that largest name for film, is coming back. Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like Dunkirk, the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan (who) uses only film for his picture,” Big B wrote.

He also added “And in a month or so, the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters.”

The 75-year-old Bollywood icon is excited about the development. Ironically, just last month, Bachchan was contemplating on why the movie world is still referred to as the “film industry” in the digital age. However, he says, Hollywood is getting back to film, again. “Firstly, the archival of films, their repairs and preservation, and secondly to support the Kodak world all over again. I believe that Los Angeles, Hollywood is already all back to film again. They say the quality and feel and colour of film is unmatched, so what happens to digital... It shall exist, it shall co-exist and film shot on celluloid shall be sent to the lab for its development, but all post-production work shall be digital,” Bachchan wrote.

His excitement was not only confined to the blog. Big B also tweeted on Kodak film’s comeback to India.

