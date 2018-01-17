Chunkey Pandey’s daughter, Ananya features on Vanity Fair’s latest issue. Has she earned it?

She’s no film star, model, artist or royalty but Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey has found herself on the latest issue of Vanity Fair, in the magazine’s le Bal des Débutantes, an event dedicated to felicitate youngsters who have made a mark. The 19-year-old star kid, who is supposedly going to debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, shared the platform with Ava Philippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter.

Other Indians who features in the latest issue are Jaipur's Maharaja Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumari. For the uninitiated the le Bal is a fashion event, held every year in November, which brings 20–25 girls aged 16 to 22 from all over the world. The event took place last year and the magazine has now gone public with it. While these debutantes are invited due to their contributions to arts, politics, business and more, Chunky Pandey’s daughter doesn’t seem to fit the bill.

It seems that Ananya is just famous for being famous; she’s Chunky’s daughter. Now, it wouldn’t look as any criterion for being famous (Chunky Pandey is no Bollywood superstar), Ananya has been made larger-than-life by the media. Perhaps, the rumours of she debuting in SOTY 2 might have added to the hype.

Where actors go through either a modelling career, acting classes, theater, sleepless nights, struggle, or countless movies to get a break into Bollywood, it seems that Ananya Pandey has surpassed all those. She has no claim to fame, other than being the daughter of a Bollywood actor. It definitely seems like serious work done by the publicist and money spent by Papa Pandey to build her up for her debut. Is Aakhri Paasta creating an easy raasta for daughter Ananya?