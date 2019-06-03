Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 5.33 pm June 03 2019, 5.33 pm

HumaraMovie, in association with PVR, has released its collection of short films that have been mentored by some of the most renowned Bollywood filmmakers. Titled Shuruaat Ka Twist, it is an anthology of six short films, which have been looked-upon by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit V. Masurkur. While one of its short films Tap Tap stars Chunky Panday in the lead, another film named Adi Sonal features Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta.

A private screening of Shuruaat Ka Twist was organised recently and it was graced by many prominent personalities like Rasika Dugal, Mukul Chadda, Irshad Kamil, Sriram Raghavan, Sayani Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Chunky Panday, Delnaaz Irani, Anuritta K. Jha, Gulshan Grover, Mahima Chaudhary, Shahriyar Atai, Avinash Tiwari, Tripti Dimni and Parmeet Sethi. Interestingly, it also received a standing ovation due to its variety of content and emotional connect.

Have a look at the trailer of Shuruaat Ka Twist here:

On being a part of Shuruaat Ka Twist, veteran actor Chunky Panday expressed his elation saying, “It’s a new kind of character I am playing in the film and I hope people like it. It feels good to experiment with different roles. I must commend the great effort to the team at HumaraMovie that enables such good stories to be made in the best way.”