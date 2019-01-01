Chunky Panday remembers Kader Khan's quirky tip on dialogue delivery

When a death in the Hindi Film Industry occurs, every household in the nation mourns. It was a tragic start to the year as veteran actor and prolific writer Kader Khan passed away in a Canadian hospital. The Afghan-born Indian-Canadian film actor, screenwriter, comedian, and director was a father-figure to many in the industry. Remembering him fondly, Chunky Panday recalls a quirky bit of knowledge that the dearly departed Khan had bestowed upon him.

"He used to always tell me, 'do not open your mouth too much when you say dialogues. If you just mumble, you can add anything you want to during the dubbing. I learned a lot from his. He was an institution by himself."

Panday also went on to speak about memories of his film, Aankhein. "In Aankhein, he was our father. He had helped us a lot in improvisation. The scenes were written and we used to improvise with him. He would come up with so many things. His contribution to that film was a lot."

And who could forget the hilarious films Kader Khan starred in? Not Chunky for sure. "For me, my favourite would be the David Dhawan film that he did with Akshay Kumar and Salman; Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Where every morning, he would get up with a new disease."

Chunky pines about the first time he shot with the late actor. "The first day I shot with him was in Goa. On the first day, he asked me, why don't you have dinner with me tonight? That night I actually sat and had dinner with him. I was new in the line and having dinner with Kader Khan was such a big thing. He was a beautiful person, I will really miss him."