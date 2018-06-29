Cinegoers more excited to watch Akshay Kumar’s Gold than John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate - poll results

The trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold was released a few days ago. The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2018. On the same day, John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate is also slated to hit the screens. The trailer of John’s film was launched yesterday (June 28). While Gold looks more like a movie for multiplex audiences, Satyameva Jayate looks like a perfect masala entertainer.

As the trailer of both the films are out we conducted a poll on our Twitter page asking you, our readers that which film would they prefer to watch on this Independence Day, and the results are out. Fans are more excited to watch Akshay Kumar’s Gold rather than John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate. The former has beaten the latter by a big margin. While Gold has received 83 per cent of votes, Satyameva Jayate has received only 17 per cent of votes.

This clearly shows that the trailer of the Akshay-starrer has impressed people more and that’s why there are more keen to watch that one.

Well, Gold is a sports drama inspired by India’s first gold medal win at the Olympics after the independence. Directed by Reema Kagti, the movie also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal.

Talking about Satyameva Jayate, the movie, which is directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma. It’s a cop drama wherein John plays a police officer, who wants to end the corruption in his own way.