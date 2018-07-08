Clash of the superhero Krrish with Ajay Devgn-Ranbir Kapoor’s romcom!

There have been reports aplenty regarding Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled flick that brings together the two amazing performers Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Now, there is confirmation on them sharing screen space for the second time and the film has a release date too. Well, the flick starring the two superstars is up for a Christmas 2020 release.

Luv Ranjan's next directorial starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor to release on 25th December, 2020.@luv_ranjan @ajaydevgn #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/CnJuVIuIhg — Luv Films (@Luv_Films) July 8, 2018

Ajay and Ranbir had last worked together in the 2010 political drama Raajneeti which earned good reviews. Now, after ten years, they will be seen again in a romantic comedy. The leading lady for the film is yet to be finalized.

This Luv Ranjan film, however, isn’t going enjoy a solo release. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had already locked his dates for Christmas of 2020 with the next installment of Krrish. He had announced it on his son Hrithik Roshan’s birthday in January.

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

This is the fourth instalment in the superhero series and Hrithik is back to wow the audiences, especially the kids, with his superhero act.

Now that Luv Ranjan also plans to release his movie on the same day, it’s going to be an epic clash. Hrithik Roshan’s superhero magic or Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor’s charisma? Who will win the race? Let’s see if either of them decides to change the release date, or probably not, considering the genre of the movies and the target audience are vastly different.