Clash with Dutt biopic does not bother Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen in Hindi film Soorma based on the life of Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. However, he will be facing competition at the box office with the Dutt biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor. Both films are scheduled for a June 29 release.

In a recent interview with PTI, the Udta Punjab star said, “The film is based on my favourite superstar Sanjay Dutt sir and my favourite actor Ranbir is playing his role and it is directed by my favourite director (Rajkumar Hirani). All my favourite people are in a one film so I am very excited to see it. I will definitely go and watch the film. I don’t know if it is clashing or not. The producers are ideally the best people to talk about it. They are the owners they will talk about it.”

About Soorma, Diljit said, “I have not played any games so far. I feel hockey is a tough game. I am very happy that in the second year of my acting career in Bollywood I got to do a biopic. We all have worked really hard.” The film is based on hockey player Sandeep Singh who was also the captain of the Indian Hockey team but was accidentally shot in a train in 2006.

Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, whereas, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic features Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala as Dutt’s parents. Dia Mirza will be reprising the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata and Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor will also be seen playing prominent roles.