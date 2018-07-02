home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sanjay Dutt gets clicked with bestie Kamli aka Paresh Ghelani at the airport

First published: July 02, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor unveiled quite a few secrets of Sanjay Dutt's life. Not many were aware of Sanjay's best friend Paresh (Kamesh aka Kamli played by Vicky Kaushal in the film) who played a vital role in shaping Sanjay's life story. Well, now that the film is out, it is time to know more about Sanjay and Paresh' friendship.

The two still make up for best friends and are often going on trips together. Recently we spotted Sanjay and Paresh at the airport. Though Sanju baba looked a little off, Paresh was all cool. The one in grey along with Sanju baba is Paresh Ghelani; the star's very own Parya.

Here are their pictures.

It's great to see that their friendship is still intact despite all the lows suffered by the star.

Talking about Sanju, this Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has made a bumper collection at the box office. Within three days, the film has managed to break records including that of Salman Khan's latest release Race 3. It has become the second highest weekend grosser of all times after Baahubali 2.  Such a response to Sanju was expected though as this Rajkumar Hirani directorial narrates the traumatic life of Sanju baba on the celluloid.

