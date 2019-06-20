Soheib Ahsan June 20 2019, 8.07 pm June 20 2019, 8.07 pm

Devendra Fadnavis answered filmmaker Ashoke Pandit’s calls for help and he seems to not have disappointed. Ashoke Pandit tweeted a picture after the meeting thanking the Chief Minister for the meeting. The people present at the meeting included most of the crew and members of the series, Fixer. All the accused responsible for the attack have also been arrested by the Thane Police as tweeted by Ashoke Pandit. He also mentioned that the attackers had been charged with non-bail able offences.

Met the Hon’ble C.M. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra along with industry rep. to discuss the attack on a film unit at Thane ystrdy. The meeting was very effective. Necessary orders were given to the authorities by the C.M. We are the thankful 2 d CM for prompt action. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LvQVc5vvjZ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 20, 2019

The problem began when on Wednesday evening 4-5 men barged onto the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s series, Fixer, and attacked the crew members present there for no reason. Some of the actors and crew members were able to escape unharmed as the crew was wrapping up the shoot for the day. Nevertheless, there were many others who in an attempt to stop the attackers had been injured and had passed out on the spot due to excessive bleeding. The attackers were reported to be drunk. After the incident, filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit (who was also present on the set) tweeted pictures of the injured crew members while asking Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to help catch the ones responsible.

It appears that Ashoke Pandit’s cries for help did not go unnoticed as not only were all the attackers found and arrested but Devendra Fadnavis also met the survivors of the attack. The meeting involved discussing safety measures that need to be put into place and alerting the right authorities after the meeting to try and avoid the repetition of such incidents in the future.