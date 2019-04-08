Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma debuts as an actor on his birthday

Rushabh Dhruv April 08 2019, 9.21 am April 08 2019, 9.21 am

Ram Gopal Varma has been keeping it low for a while now. There have not been many controversial tweets from his end which is probably why he isn't making the headlines. There was a time when the filmmaker was all praises for Kangana Ranaut. The actress’ last release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, was a hit at the box office and during that time Varma could not contain his excitement and praised Ranaut. He even went on to compare Ranaut with Bruce Lee. WOW! Just when we were getting used to RGV's crazy antics, his recent tweet is nothing short of explosive.

On his birthday (April 7th), Ram Gopal Varma shocked one and all by debuting as an actor. He is all set to flaunt one more side of his personality to the world. The famous director has taken to acting but we're not sure if we should be happy or sad. Ram Gopal Varma will be producing and directing a flick titled Cobra where he said to portray the role of a CBI officer. The film revolves around the tale of a dreaded criminal. Talking about RGV's directorial debut, he started it with Nagarjuna starrer Shiva in 1989 and from then went to direct and produce many unique movies. Known as one of the most controversial Indian directors, RGV is now enjoying his stint as a filmmaker... and soon will be an actor. Have a look at his tweet:

The poster shared by RGV sees him holding a gun and a cigarette in his hand. Varma has, in the past, given us some amazing stories revolving around the underworld. Satya, Company, Sarkar are few of those that managed to grip the audience with the crisp plots that brought underworld in all its glory, on the big screen. However, given the web space is a raging hot property of late, it will be interesting to know what Varma would show, sans the interference of CBFC and the likes. He may surprise us once again.

Anyway, Happy Birthday RGV!