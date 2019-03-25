Arjun Kapoor posts a heartfelt note for mom Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been dominating the news for a few months now and it has nothing to do with his movies. In fact, his last film opposite Parineeti Chopra titled Namaste England failed miserably at the box office. Even Arjun's next with Ashutosh Gowariker’s titled Panipat hasn't been able to create much hype around him, apart from the fact that he's been sporting a different look for the film. The area of his life that has been alive and kicking is his personal life. The moustached man and his relationship with Malaika Arora Khan cannot be talked of enough. They're out and about, painting the town red. But Monday was different. It was an emotional day for Arjun Kapoor as it marked his mother Mona Shourie's seventh death anniversary. The actor penned down a note for his deceased mom on Instagram and it will make you sob.

Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt post with an adorable picture. One from his childhood that has him with his mom. But it's his caption that tugs at your heartstrings. He wrote, "You were my smile and I hope wherever you are I make you smile still... it’s been 7 years since you left us and all your son is asking you is come back na, please." The Mubarakan star Arjun Kapoor's mom, Mona breathed her last in 2012 on this day.

Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away on March 25, 2012 after she lost the battle with cancer. Her death came just a few days before the release of Arjun’s Bollywood debut film Ishaqzaade. For those not in the know, Mona was Boney Kapoor’s first wife, before the filmmaker married Sridevi, who also breathed her last in 2018. After Sridevi’s death, Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula have been a pillar of strength and support for their father and stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Even Anshula remembered her mom on this day. She took to her IG and shared an emotional post.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are very close to their mom and the same can be seen on their social media. We often see them sharing throwback pictures along with their maa.