Comeback queen Ileana talks about the obsession with her waist

Ileana D'Cruz was ruling the roost in Telugu cinema from 2006 to 2012 when she decided to take a break and head to Bollywood. She has had a pretty good outing in Hindi cinema as well, with quite a few Hits to her credit such as Barfi, Main Tera Hero, Rustom and Raid earlier in the year. The shapely Goan beauty has returned to Telugu cinema with Amar Akbar Anthony, co-starring Ravi Teja. The film is set to have a big release coming Friday. It is directed by acclaimed commercial filmmaker Srinu Vaitla and has music by Thaman.

In an interview to a national daily ahead of the release of the film, Ileana said that now she is much better in the way she handles people due to her age and maturity. She added that during the 6 years when she was away from Telugu cinema, she got many offers but she didn’t pick them as they weren’t substantial roles. “I was away for six years and I wanted to come back with something better.”

She also talked about how her waist was seen as a very attractive factor during the 6 years when she was on top in Tollywood.

“I was 19 and had no idea about what was happening. I knew a lot was written about my figure. In Goa no one ever spoke about me being attractive. Once I was here, it was different. I asked director YVS Chowdhary during my debut film Devadasu, why we were taking so many shots on the waist. He said it is considered very beautiful.”