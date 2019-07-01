Antara Kashyap July 01 2019, 10.54 pm July 01 2019, 10.54 pm

Tanmay Bhat found himself in the midst of controversy when comedian Utsav Chakraborty was accused of sexual harassment by tons of women on Twitter. The news broke out when a netizen called Chakraborty out on Twitter. After a ton of women shared similar experiences about the comedian, Tanmay Bhat came under the bus as he allowed Utsav to continue with his work despite knowing that Utsav harrassed so many women. After the incident in October, Tanmay finally opened up with a video saying that he was suffering from clinical depression. Aditi Mittal slammed the former AIB CEO with a series of tweets.

In the long Twitter rant, Aditi talked about the horrific experiences she faces while working with AIB. She accused Tanmay and Utsav of slut-shaming her in front of other men in their office. She went on to say that she went without work for an entire year after facing these experiences. She called out Tanmay and asked him why he was talking about depression only when he lost his position as AIB CEO. "But apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had corporate throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him." she wrote in the long series of tweets. She ended her long Twitter thread by asking Bhat "Like what part of your life will you not sell for public consumption, again?"

Check out the Twitter thread below:

Damn. I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave "tit access too soon" coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set.I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

I remember being slut shamed by Utsav Chakraborty, to a guy that said he liked me. He told the guy "Be careful of Aditi, she's been around." It's kind of why I felt so incredibly strongly for Mahima when she spoke up. Because I just couldn't bear to have MORE of this happen. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

I remember the silence of all the men who stood by in spite of knowing everything and STILL signed up for their slice of the corporate pie coz OML and Vijay Nair got them money. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

And the deafening, the silence around the Caravan article. LOL. The women IN OML that told the artists "Please don't respond to the article, we can't lose our jobs" — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

We've all been fucked over by life. But apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had a corporates throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Sisters out there wanting to be symbols and role models of depressed people not being depressed. Like what part of your life will you not sell for public consumption, again? Inn log ko jullab bhi hoga toh uksa Insta stories sponser ko bechenge. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Like, if you want to play depression victim now, you please acknowledge the SYSTEM of 19-24 year olds with Macs and Twitter accounts, and men with VC funds that you were "friends" with that led to the depression of SO many young women who tried to do comedy at that time. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Can’t wait to hear about what I did hurt the fancy pants men, how MY tweets and not THEIR actions caused their own problems. Imagine being groups of four and seven men and still being threatened by me, a dumbass with a twitter account. Lol. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

It’s not like AIB tickets weren’t selling out THREE DAYS after the call out by Mahima Chaudhary. Why the sympathy gathering tour then? — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Lol. Mens pain is “look how hurt the gents are whattta victim” and women’s pain is “why is she bitching so much she’s a bitch” — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

It is also noteworthy that Aditi Mittal was, herself, accused of harassment by Kaneez Surka when she opened up about a show when Mittal had kissed her in front of an audience without her consent. Aditi had immediately issued an apology stating that the act was not sexual in nature, "The intentions were not sexual in nature. I realised that after talking to Kaneez that it was a violation of her space and to this day bothers her very much. For this, I am unconditionally sorry," she said on Twitter.