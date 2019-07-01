Tanmay Bhat found himself in the midst of controversy when comedian Utsav Chakraborty was accused of sexual harassment by tons of women on Twitter. The news broke out when a netizen called Chakraborty out on Twitter. After a ton of women shared similar experiences about the comedian, Tanmay Bhat came under the bus as he allowed Utsav to continue with his work despite knowing that Utsav harrassed so many women. After the incident in October, Tanmay finally opened up with a video saying that he was suffering from clinical depression. Aditi Mittal slammed the former AIB CEO with a series of tweets.
In the long Twitter rant, Aditi talked about the horrific experiences she faces while working with AIB. She accused Tanmay and Utsav of slut-shaming her in front of other men in their office. She went on to say that she went without work for an entire year after facing these experiences. She called out Tanmay and asked him why he was talking about depression only when he lost his position as AIB CEO. "But apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had corporate throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him." she wrote in the long series of tweets. She ended her long Twitter thread by asking Bhat "Like what part of your life will you not sell for public consumption, again?"
It is also noteworthy that Aditi Mittal was, herself, accused of harassment by Kaneez Surka when she opened up about a show when Mittal had kissed her in front of an audience without her consent. Aditi had immediately issued an apology stating that the act was not sexual in nature, "The intentions were not sexual in nature. I realised that after talking to Kaneez that it was a violation of her space and to this day bothers her very much. For this, I am unconditionally sorry," she said on Twitter.
AIB was shut-down after Tanmay Bhat's allegations. Soon after the incident, another core member Gursimran Khamba was also accused of harassing a female friend. In an update stated by AIB on their social media handles, Gursimran Khamba had resigned from AIB and Tanmay Bhat had stepped down from the position of CEO.