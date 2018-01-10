Coming not-so-soon: Krrish 4 to hit screens on Christmas 2020

Hrithik Roshan has been away from the limelight for a while now and what a way to come back. It’s the star's birthday and father Rakesh Roshan dropped the release date of Krrish 4 on social media. The fourth edition of the Krrish franchise will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020. Rakesh Roshan is the producer and director of the previous Krrish films.

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

The Krrish series is the follow-up to Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya which released in 2003. Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan had announced Krrish 4 during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2016. "When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa's picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment," Rakesh Roshan said in a statement. Hrithik too shared a picture of Krrish inspired Ganpati idol in 2016

Ganpati blessings for KRRISH4 :)) hope everyone is enjoying the festivities. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/g2g8K489AO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 14, 2016

Koi... Mil Gaya was inspired by Steven Spielberg's 1982 film ET while the Krrish films were about the titular superhero (played by Hrithik), who was born to Rohan (also Hrithik Roshan), the lead of Koi... Mil Gaya. The first Krrish film released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titled Krrish 3 hit the screens in 2013. Both films featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik. Naseeruddin Shah played the anti-hero in Krrish while Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in Krrish 3.

Rakesh Roshan has been working on Krrish 4 for a long time. In 2016, the Times of India reported that he was consulting his grandchildren, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, to be up-to-speed with the latest developments in the world of superhero films. The Krrish films themselves have borrowed plot points and sequences from several Hollywood films, predominantly the X-Men series. Despite allegations of plagiarism, all films in the franchise have minted money at the box office.