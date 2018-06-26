Coming of age out, dark and dacoit in: Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on Shamshera

We are totally stoked by Ranbir Kapoor’s latest avatar as Sanjay Dutt, in his upcoming movie Sanju. But that’s not all. The young gun of Bollywood has his hands full. While he is a part of fantasy trilogy Brahmastra where he will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir will also be seen in Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera. The film is an action-drama produced by Yash Raj Films which will see Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist. And in a recent interaction with the media, Ranbir spilled the beans on his character, giving us a few insights on the film.

“Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then,” Ranbir told PTI.

Revealing how different his character is from all other roles he has portrayed till today, the actor added, “It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema.”

Furthermore, the actor also opened up about the film having an element of romance as well, and said, “A true blue Hindi film has everything- comedy, action, romance drama. And all these films I am doing are all in that direction, we are trying to have all these factors in it.”

The film, which is set to go on floors by the end of this year, is said to wrap its shooting by mid-2019.