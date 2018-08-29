bollywood Coming soon: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on a magazine cover Darshana Devi August 29 2018, 5.58 pm August 29 2018, 5.58 pm

B-Town’s new favourite couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s blossoming romance has been a hot topic of discussion. Wedding-rumours of the two, who have never shied away from PDA-ing on social media or making public appearances, have now spread like a wildfire. And after much speculations on their relationship, the latest update is sure to raise your excitement. The two will soon be featured on the cover of a magazine.

Our sources say that the shoot happened yesterday (August 28) at Mehboob Studios, Bandra, but the shutterbugs were denied entry to the venue. What we also hear is that the love-birds are ‘slowly warming up to the idea of sharing their happiness with the world’.

"It's a huge leap of faith for them," said a source to Pinkvilla.

Our sources further add that post wrapping up with the magazine shoot, Alia left for London.

The two recently completed filming for their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The film, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia and releases next year.

While Alia is currently also busy with Kalank and Gully Boy, Ranbir will be next seen in Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.