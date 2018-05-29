Comments of Karan Johar’s friends on his insta pics cannot be missed!

You laugh, you fight and gossip about all the nonsense in the world; that’s your BFF for you. And in this social media world, if your BFF does not have epic comments for all your pictures, he is NOT your BFF. We repeat, he is not your BFF. Well, Karan Johar has quite a few such BFFs. Why we say so? Scroll on and you would know…

Unlike always, this time KJo headed to New York to spend his birthday and made it a point to share pictures on Instagram. Being the fashion lover that he is, he shared pictures every day wearing some classy ensembles. And every picture of his has received some comment from a star. From Arjun Kapoor to Rhea Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, everyone had something to say to KJo.

So going by the comments, we have categorized these friends for you guys.

The always in ‘shock’ friend

We all have a friend who is always in shock and simply can’t believe his eyes. Abhishek Bachchan is that one for Karan Johar. Jr Bachchan dropped a message on KJo’s picture as he simply couldn’t believe that he is sporting GUCCI. And oh, do not miss out on Arjun Kapoor’s comment too on this pic.

The ‘Eye on your Clothes’ friend

BFFs share and care and of course when it comes to clothes, the wardrobes are mutual. Katrina Kaif is one such friend to KJo. She is in love with Karan’s sweater and wants it too. That’s what we derive from her comment.

The always in ‘awe’ friend

The friend who is always supportive and has good things to say to you; that’s Rhea Kapoor to Karan. She is in awe of Karan’s latex pants and that’s what her comment is all about.

The always in ‘awe’ friend

The friend who is always supportive and has good things to say to you; that’s Rhea Kapoor to Karan. She is in awe of Karan’s latex pants and that’s what her comment is all about.