Confirmed: Parineeti Chopra will star opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari

Last seen in one of the most successful films of 2017 Golmaal Returns, Dharma Productions has announced that Parineeti Chopra will feature as the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari. Karan Johar took to Twitter today to announce her in the film.

Rumours over the female lead in Kesari have been doing the rounds for a while now. Earlier reports suggested that Katrina Kaif would be a part of the project. This got fans excited as Akshay and Katrina have scorched the screens with their chemistry in the past in Singh in Kingg and Namastey London. However, this announcement puts all speculation to rest.

Kesari is one of the three films that is inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province (Pakistan). Akshay Kumar’s first look from the film was greatly applauded.

Parineeti is still riding high on the success of Rohit Shetty's Diwali release Golmaal Again, which crossed Rs 200 crore in 2017. She returned to the silver screen in 2017 after being a part of back-to-back flops Daawat-e-Ishq, Kill Dil and Dishoom. It looks like the luck has turned in her favour. The actress is also a part of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar for which shooting is currently underway. This film also marks Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti’s collaboration after six years.

Shooting for Kesari is set to begin this year and the Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra onscreen chemistry sounds promising.