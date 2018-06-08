CONFIRMED! Priyanka Chopra is a part of Krrish 4

Priyanka Chopra broke hearts when she went to the West, and fans back here waited her return with bated breath. And now the moment has come. As PeeCee has wrapped up her TV Series Quantico, she is coming back to the back. While she will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, there is an official confirmation that she will be a part of Krrish 4 too!

Well, that is surely exciting.

Rakesh Roshan, who has helmed the previous Krrish movies, revealed Priyanka’s role in the book ‘Priyanka Chopra: The Dark Horse’ which has been written by senior journalist Bharathi Pradhan.

Roshan Senior said that when the role was written for the first movie, he always wanted someone with a fresh appeal, and Priyanka fit the bill perfectly. He added that he can’t imagine a Krrish movie without Priyanka and that she would be a part of the fourth instalment of the superhero franchise. Though he does not know the length of the role, but Priyanka would surely be a part of the story.

That’s defiantly a double whammy for Priyanka. She would be seen essaying a pivotal role in Bharat, which is the adaptation of South Korean drama An Ode to my Father. Post Bharat, Krrish 4 would seal her deal of making a breaking bad comeback in Bollywood.