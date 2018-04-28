Confirmed: Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta to collaborate for the fifth time

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta first came together for Shahid in 2013, which went on to win a National Award. Since then the two powerhouses have done three films together and they’re not done with each other yet. After City Lights in 2014, Aligarh in 2015 and Omerta which releases May 4, the duo are already planning their fifth outing together.

The new film is currently titled Swagat Hain and the actor-filmmaker pair is keen on it. “Yes, we are doing this film together and looking forward to it. Swagat Hain makes a strong statement about freedom of expression, hypocrisy, and exploitation of women at the workplace and in personal spaces. All I can say is that it is inspired by true-life incidents and we are doing something completely new this time,” said Hansal to Mumbai Mirror. He also added that preparation for the film will begin soon and shooting will be carried out in Mumbai.

Mehta mentioned that the film was in the works for almost a year and that he had discussed it with Rajkummar. They had always wanted to do the film together. “When we were doing the web series Bose: Dead/Alive and while traveling for its promotions, we were constantly discussing ideas for our next collaboration, which is when we stumbled upon this one,” said Mehta. The director is currently awaiting the release of Omerta which has been pushed from its original release date of April 20 to May 4.

Hansal also revealed that Omerta was pushed back since the Central Board of Film Certification asked for some cuts to it which were unacceptable for the makers. The film will finally be released with two cuts.