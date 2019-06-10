Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 6.03 pm June 10 2019, 6.03 pm

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzled on the silver screen for the first time in Kick. Ever since this Sajid Nadiadwala directorial released, fans have been waiting for part two of the same. Recently, there were a few reports that Jacqueline will not be part of Kick 2, but later the filmmaker quashed all the reports and confirmed the Sri Lankan beauty’s presence in the film. Apart from this, rumour had it that Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan are coming together for a film and the buzz was that the duo might collaborate for the sequel of Kick.

Now, as per the latest development, rubbishing these rumors, Nadiadwala Grandson made it official that Kick 2 will be helmed by Nadiadwala only. The production house took to their Twitter handle and cleared the air stating that Kick 2 is very much with Sajid.

Have a look at the tweet below:

Salman Khan... #Kick2... Statement from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment: "We strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of #Kick2. #Kick2 will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala." — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

Earlier a source close to the development had told an entertainment portal, "Sajid Nadiadwala has been working on the script on Kick 2 relentlessly for the past one year. They have fine-tuned it and now, it's almost locked. Salman returns with Jacqueline Fernandez for the sequel and the producer and the superstar discussed the idea of roping in Rohit to direct part two. Sajid is extremely fond of Rohit and he has already discussed the whole idea with him."

"Rohit will be a perfect fit to make Kick 2 because the film is high on action and will have car chase sequences, something that Rohit is a master at. Plus, bringing Rohit and Salman's combination for this film will add more star value to it," the source had added.