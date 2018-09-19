Confirmed! Sanya Malhotra to put on her dancing shoes for her next

Sanya Malhotra had showed us some amazing wrestling moves in the film Dangal. But more than her wrestling, she has made her fans fall in love with her dance moves. Sanya’s Instagram is filled with dancing videos and we are sure moviegoers would love to see her dance on the big screen. A few weeks ago, there were reports that Sanya will be starring in a dance movie which will mark the directorial debut of choreographer Bosco Martis. However, there was no confirmation on the same.

We recently met Sanya for an interaction and told her that we love her dancing videos on Instagram. When we asked her when will we get to see her in a dance film, the actress replied, “Very soon.” Well, she didn’t give out much details, but when probed further whether is she in talks for any dance-based movie, Sanya replied, “Yes.”

Well, we don’t know if the dance movie Sanya gave us a confirmation on is the same one marking Bosco Martis’ debut, but we are happy to know that something like this is shaping up.

Meanwhile, Sanya is gearing up for the release of Pataakha which is slated to release on September 28, 2018. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie also stars Radhika Madan.