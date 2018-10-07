Confirmed! Varun Dhawan has a cameo in Salman Khan’s Bharat

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. Apart from Salman, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. A few days ago, reports suggested that Varun Dhawan will be seen in a cameo in the film. The rumour became further strong when Salman and Varun were clicked together at the airport. But now, a tweet by the film’s producer Atul Agnihotri confirms that Varun has a cameo in the film.

Atul posted a picture of himself and Varun from the sets of the film. Varun shot for the cameo in Abu Dhabi where the third schedule of the film was being shot. Salman had done a cameo in Varun’s film Judwaa 2 and now, it’s the Sui Dhaaga actor who will be seen in a cameo in Bharat. While the details about Varun’s cameo are kept under wraps, we are already excited to see him sharing screen space with Salman.

The first schedule of Bharat took place in Mumbai and the second schedule was carried out in Malta. The movie had made it to the headlines after Priyanka Chopra opted out of it at the last moment. Later it was Katrina Kaif who replaced PeeCee in the movie.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on Eid next year.