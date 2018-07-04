Confirmed! Vidya Balan to make her Telugu debut with NTR’s biopic

Bollywood star Vidya Balan will make her debut in a Telugu film this year. According to multiple reports, the actress has been roped in for NTR’s biopic, directed by Krish Jagarlamundi, which will star Balakrishna aka Balayya, who will take on the role of his father and actor-politician, NTR.

The team had approached Vidya sometime in March. After clearing out some doubts in the script, Vidya gave her consent and will don the role of NTR’s wife, Basavatarakam, in the biopic. Industry insider Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that the film will be produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati, and Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

IT’S OFFICIAL... Vidya Balan in #NTR biopic... She enacts the part of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Directed by Krish... Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri [co-producing #1983Biopic in Hindi]. #NTRBiopic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

According to India Today, Vidya is keen on taking up the project and Tollywood is very excited about NTR’s biopic. On March 29, the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, launched the film. The report also mentioned that actor Rana Daggubati was approached to play the role of politician N Chandrababu Naidu in the film. Rana’s entry into the project, however, is not known.

Meanwhile, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta has been asked to play an important role in the film, per reports, though he hasn’t confirmed it to the media.