Congress leader sues Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sacred Games for 'insulting' Rajiv Gandhi; the actor knew this was coming!

It's barely been a week since Netflix's new original Sacred Games premiered. The series, as well as the actors, received a heap of praise. Amid the celebration, there's fresh trouble for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Rajiv Sinha, a Congress leader from Kolkata, has filed a police complaint accusing the actor and makers of insulting late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sinha claimed that they abused the' late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi calling him fattu, which translated as pu*** in the subtitle'. "...the serial also crosses all limits of decency," he added in his complaint.

A source, however, tells us that Nawaz pretty much saw it coming. While he thought debates might crop up for his 'apun hi bhagwan hai' dialogue, another dialogue irked it up. We also learnt that the actor leaves for Rome tomorrow and will be out of the country for a month. Hence, there are fewer chances of him speaking up on the same.

The series touches upon various episodes of the Congress rule, including the Emergency period, the Bofors scam and more.

The complaint was filed at Girish Park police station and further procedure is yet to follow.