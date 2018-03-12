home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Congress removes Sridevi condolence tweet following backlash on Twitter

First published: February 25, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Updated: February 25, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Author: Farheen Siddiqui

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away late Saturday night in Dubai. The actress suffered a heart attack. She was in Dubai with her family to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

While this news shocked the entire film industry and fans across the globe, the official twitter handle of the Indian National Congress tweeted about it keeping politics in mind.

Mourning the loss of the star, the Congress tweeted, “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013.”

Reacting to the usage of the sentence, "She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013," Twitter was quick to slam the oldest political party for politicing the death.

The tweet has been deleted following the backlash.

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She has worked in close to 250 films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

