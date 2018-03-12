Congress removes Sridevi condolence tweet following backlash on Twitter

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away late Saturday night in Dubai. The actress suffered a heart attack. She was in Dubai with her family to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

While this news shocked the entire film industry and fans across the globe, the official twitter handle of the Indian National Congress tweeted about it keeping politics in mind.

Mourning the loss of the star, the Congress tweeted, “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013.”

Reacting to the usage of the sentence, "She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013," Twitter was quick to slam the oldest political party for politicing the death.

"She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013". Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevihttps://t.co/gdPHFEIWE4 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 25, 2018

How an oldest party of country politicise death of legend #Sridevi . What is the use of mentioned awarded padmashri during UPA govt. Sham !!!! https://t.co/Mn1KWAJaez — Parthsarthi Sharma (@pss1987) February 25, 2018

Dear @OfficeOfRG you make an award sound like a favour granted. More importantly, #PadmaAwards is an honour given by the country (hence, @rashtrapatibhvn) to its citizen - not by any political party. Shows Congress' sense of entitlement. By this tweet you have insulted #Sridevi — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) February 25, 2018

Was that 'by the UPA Govt' really necessary INC, in a condolence message? :( pic.twitter.com/BkgrYEKYCh — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 25, 2018

Was that necessary to mention what award she recieved during UPA government. Disgusting. Stop giving political colour to everything. Now don't blame the P.M for her death, because you are the best in that field. #sridevi #RIPSridevi — Joydeep Barooah (@jdbarooah) February 25, 2018

Don't know about the name, but "Awarded padma shri by UPA" will be the 1st sentence written on her gravestone. #Sridevi #Congress https://t.co/FL48wNsPv0 — Mangalya Lakhia (@Mangalyalakhia) February 25, 2018

India must vote for @INCIndia cos Congress/UPA Government gave #Sridevi Padma Awards. And you stupid People of India thought GOVERNMENT of India conferred the award cos People of India Appreciate her Contribution to Indian Cinema. Disgusting @INCIndia Sic/Mental @OfficeOfRG https://t.co/0GJL0JzWxY — Raman (@being_delhite) February 25, 2018

With correction. She was awarded Padma Shri by the Indian government, not the UPA government. No politics in her death please. Rest in eternal peace, #SRIDEVI. — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) February 25, 2018

The tweet has been deleted following the backlash.

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She has worked in close to 250 films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.