Controversies that rocked Kapil Sharma's life and lead to his downfall 

There was a time when we used to await the weekends to share a good laugh with our loved ones as we watched The Kapil Sharma Show. Such was the magic of his show that none could escape its humour and Kapil became the most sought-after comedian on the small screen and went on to earn crores. Unfortunately, as they say, handling fame isn’t as easy as it seems, Sharma fell prey to stardom and his arrogance was blamed for him drifting away with his near and dear ones.

The first and biggest controversy that erupted was when he hurled abuses at his co-star and friend Sunil Grover in a drunken state and that too on a flight. It all started when a drunk Kapil abused Chandan Prabhakar and Sunil Grover tried to intervene, but Kapil in return abused and assaulted him. Post this, Sunil gained sympathy from viewers as he maintained a stoic silence. He quit the TV show and started with his own stage shows. And not just Sunil Grover, his other co-stars too quit the show to lend their support to Sunil Grover.

There began the real downfall in Kapil’s career. His show saw many celebs backing out and the ratings dipped heavily too. Finally, the makers had to shut the show. However, he bounced back with another show called Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The show saw him returning with his old co-stars sans Sunil Grover and the two once again had a war of words on Twitter where Sunil told him that he wasn’t approached for the show and Kapil called him a liar.

Family Time with Kapil too didn’t last for more than two episodes and was pulled off air. This was followed by a big tiff with Vickey Lalwani. It so happened that Lalwani who is the editor of a renowned portal posted a few negative articles around Kapil Sharma and Sharma believed that his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes paid Lalwani to write articles to tarnish his image. An angry Kapil called up Lalwani and hurled abuses over the phone, little to his knowledge that the phone call was recorded by Lalwani. Soon, Lalwani made the call public and Kapil continued his abuses on Twitter. For almost two months after that, he stayed away from Twitter and was reportedly getting treated at a rehabilitation center. Reports of him undergoing depression surfaced and his ex-manager Preeti Simoes and Sunil Grover too expressed their concern over his dismal state of mind.

Now, the comedian is back in the city and he is simply unrecognizable. He has put on a considerable amount of weight and looks completely drained out. We wish him a speedy recovery.