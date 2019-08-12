In Com Staff August 12 2019, 12.52 pm August 12 2019, 12.52 pm

Today is Sara Ali Khan's birthday and what better day than today to unveil Coolie No. 1's poster? You got it right. The motion poster of the film was revealed by none other than the leading man of the film, Varun Dhawan. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star captioned the motion poster of the film with its release date- 'COOLIE NO 1. May 1st 2020 Haat jao baju aya Raju'

This upcoming film of Varun Dhawan and the rising superstar, Sara Ali Khan will be the 45th film of the actor's father, David Dhawan. It promises to bring back the magic shared by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor with a slight twist in the story. Surely the fans can't wait for the film to be released and also to see how it does at the box office! As we can see from the motion poster, the Dilwale actor would be seen donning the signature red coolie uniform whereas Sara would most likely be playing the role of an uptown sophisticated girl! The makers of the film also released the first look.

