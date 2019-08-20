Priyanka Kaul August 20 2019, 1.36 pm August 20 2019, 1.36 pm

Varun Dhawan’s next movie, a remake of the 1995 film Coolie No. 1 went on the floors earlier this month in Bangkok, Thailand. Various on-the-sets pictures from the shoot have been doing rounds on the internet lately. Be it posts shared by fan clubs, or celebrating birthdays, fans have been kept updated about it all. Varun, who will be essaying the role of Govinda, shared a glimpse of his character named Kuwar Mahendra Pratap. On Monday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram.

In the video, Dhawan can be seen dressed up in his character. As he sits on the railings of a yacht, the Kalank actor tells how he is on the sets of the movie. Dhawan seemed to be in a perky mood as he kept joking throughout the video. Initially, he says how they are going at the speed of 800/km hour but quickly takes it back by saying, I’m just kidding. I have no idea about speed.” Later, he zooms in the rings that he is wearing, again while being as a part of the character, and declares them as being fake. If this wasn’t him being enough crazy already, he tries to get down in the water with his one shoe almost inside the water body, as he hangs to the railing. Certainly, the actor has his own way of having fun on the sets, it seems.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the female lead, originally played by Karisma Kapoor. The movie has been helmed by Varun Dhawan’s father and the director of the original film David Dhawan. A few days ago, the father-son duo celebrated the former’s birthday on the sets of the movie.

Sara Ali Khan also celebrated her birthday on the sets of the movie: