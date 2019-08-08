Soheib Ahsan August 08 2019, 10.51 am August 08 2019, 10.51 am

Sara Ali Khan has been riding high on success. The actress has a number of films that she has been working on and is starting work on her next. Audiences too have been enjoying her work and are eagerly waiting for more. The young actress is now on the sets of David Dhawan's new adaptation of Coolie No. 1. On Thursday, she arrived on the sets of the film and shared a video of herself wearing a jacket that reads 'Coolie' at the back. Looks like she's just as excited about this as us.

Coolie No. 1 will see Sara Ali Khan on the big screen alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. David Dhawan who directed Coolie No. 1 in 1995 will be returning for this one as well. In the 1995 film, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan played the film's protagonists. It was earlier reported that Paresh Rawal would be playing Kader Khan's role in the new Coolie film. This refers to the role of Sara's father. Both Sara and Varun had announced the film in May on their Instagram accounts sharing a picture of a coolie license. In their post, they also revealed that the film is expected to release on May 1, 2020.

