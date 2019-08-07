Soheib Ahsan August 07 2019, 5.06 pm August 07 2019, 5.06 pm

Varun Dhawan is a very busy actor right now. He has a number of films lined up but fans are particularly eager for his Coolie No. 1. This is because the film will see Varun and Sara Ali Khan come together on the big screen for the first time. Earlier, Varun had specified that the film was being adapted and not being remade. On Wednesday, screenplay writer Farhad Samji announced the first day of the film's shoot on his Instagram account.

Coolie No. 1 was first made in 1995 adapted from a 1991 Tamil film. The Hindi version's cast included Govinda, Karishma Kapoor and Kader Khan in central roles. The film was directed by David Dhawan who will also be directing the new adaptation of the film. His son Varun will be playing the lead in the new film alongside Sara. Earlier it was also revealed that Paresh Rawal had been roped in to play Kader Khan's role. This refers to the role of the heroin's father which in this case will be Sara. Varun had announced the film in May on his Instagram account. He had shared a picture of a coolie license revealing that the film will be releasing on May 1, 2020.

Eager to work on the film Varun had said, “I wanted to do this film because when I watched Coolie No.1 I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.”