Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 4.07 pm June 01 2019, 4.07 pm

It’s raining good offers for newbie Sara Ali Khan, who stepped into the industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The star-kid then featured in the mass entertainer Simmba, which paired her with Ranveer Singh. She now has Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan as her next, which is a remake of the 1995 comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film, which has been in talks for quite some time, is reportedly going on floors soon.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the team is commencing their first schedule in August in Bangkok. “David Ji is currently on a recce in the Thai capital city. The overseas stint will be followed by a schedule in Goa,” informed a source to the site. “The idea this time, too, is the same as filming abroad gives the film a fresh vibe," continued the source adding that 'there are many new changes in the screenplay for it to appeal to today’s audience.'

Here's a glimpse of the film given to us by Varun:

The film also marks the first collaboration of Varun and Sara and fans excited to see how their chemistry turns out. The original film deals with the story of a coolie who falls in love with the daughter of a wealthy landowner and pretends to be a rich businessman to marry her.

Reports suggest that Varun will be taking the baton forward for his father’s No. 1 franchise like Hero No.1, Biwi No. 1, Jodi No. 1 and Shaadi No. 1. It appears that the upcoming films in the franchise will have original stories and not be remade.