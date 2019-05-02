Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan announces the release date of his next

Darshana Devi May 02 2019, 10.33 am May 02 2019, 10.33 am

Varun Dhawan, who’s currently one of the most bankable stars in the industry, is all set to collaborate with his daddy David Dhawan for the remake of iconic Coolie No. 1 that starred Govinda. The much-anticipated film marks the father-son duo’s third collaboration after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. To our surprise, we were recently updated that the film is to pair Varun opposite newbie Sara Ali Khan. On Wednesday, Varun dropped another surprise. The Sui-Dhaaga actor finally announced the release date of his film.

Coolie No. 1 remake is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020. To share the same, Varun took to Twitter to post a picture of a badge that reads ‘No. 1 licensed porter’. It’s the badge that is donned by the porters employed in the railway services and is tied around the signature red outfit that the official workers wear. The original film had Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor apart from Govinda.

Talking about the film, Varun had said, “I wanted to do this film because when I watched Coolie No.1 I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.”

He added, “I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film.”

While Varun last featured in Kalank, Sara had Simmba as her latest outing.