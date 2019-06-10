Darshana Devi June 10 2019, 8.32 pm June 10 2019, 8.32 pm

Varun Dhawan shot to fame with Karan Johar’s college drama Student Of The Year, released in 2012 and has come a long way since then. The 32-year-old is expanding his horizons with films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October, and the recently released Kalank. Today, the versatile actor has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry and has left fans going gaga over his charm and acting skills. The actor is now collaborating with his father David Dhawan for his upcoming Coolie No. 1, which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name.

Currently, reports doing the rounds state that Mumbai’s VT station has been recreated in London for Coolie No. 1 in an attempt to make the set looks as real as possible. "Varun plays a coolie in the film and a huge set has been built near London. The entire VT station has been recreated there. The makers are not keeping any stone unturned to make the set look as real as possible. Although they could have shot at Mumbai's VT too, it is difficult given the security concerns. That's why the producer Jackky Bhagnani decided to build an entire model of the famous terminus in the UK,” informed a source to a leading portal.

However, it looks like there’s no truth to the rumours. Varun, on Monday, took to his social media handle to clarify the rumours stating that the news has made him burst into laughter.

Take a look at Varun's tweet:

Not true but this actually made me laugh thank u for the humour https://t.co/yKIII1jhNF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, rumour mills also have that the reason why the makers picked London as one of their shooting spots is that David ‘is extremely emotional for the city’ and ‘feels London is lucky for him’.