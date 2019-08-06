Antara Kashyap August 06 2019, 3.22 pm August 06 2019, 3.22 pm

Varun Dhawan is literally a hit factory with back to back projects that almost always fare well at the box office. Having said that, the actor was neck-deep into the shooting for Street Dancer 3D, a dance film directed by Remo Dsouza, also starring Shraddha Kapoor. After the wrap of the project, the actor is all set to work with his father David Dhawan on Coolie No 1 remake. The original 1995 film stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Not very long ago, Varun Dhawan posted a hilarious video of himself getting his beard shaved using various Snapchat filters, which will most definitely leave you in splits.

The actor took to Instagram and advised fans to not take life too seriously. The video began with him saying that he was shaving his beard to look the part for Coolie No 1. He then went on to do absolutely funny impressions in the form of a commentary on his stylist's shaving skills. The actor also put on filters that not only made him look hilarious but also altered his voice. The 1-minute long video is definitely a laugh riot and a treat for all the Varun fans out there!

Coolie No 1 remake will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. In an earlier interview with IANS, Varun Dhawan opened up about being excited about his film. "I feel honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of the remake! That's the next challenge that I'm ready to take up." He also said the film will not be a 100% remake of the earlier film, and more like a modern adaption. "When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same." he told PTI.