image
  3. Bollywood
Copycats! When Bollywood stars were on a fashion stealing mode

Bollywood

Copycats! When Bollywood stars were on a fashion stealing mode

Bollywood celebrities have often been seen repeating outfits, or taking fashion inspiration from the West. There is nothing wrong in it, but imagine when two actresses don the same dress for two prestigious public events or even at a different venue, it often comes into the public eye. And so here take a glance at a few such instances when two actresses donned the same designer dress.

back
Alia BhattArjun KapoorCopycatsDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentfashionKangana ranautkaran joharKareena Kapoor KhanPriyanka Choprastyle
nextWhen Bollywood celebrities pulled off Masaba Gupta’s creation like a pro

within