Copycats! When Bollywood stars were on a fashion stealing mode

Bollywood celebrities have often been seen repeating outfits, or taking fashion inspiration from the West. There is nothing wrong in it, but imagine when two actresses don the same dress for two prestigious public events or even at a different venue, it often comes into the public eye. And so here take a glance at a few such instances when two actresses donned the same designer dress.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut

First on our list is actress Priyanka Chopra who has been caught in the loop of copycats for wearing an outfit similar to the one previously worn by Kangana Ranaut. The 35-year-old actress while shooting for ABC’s talent show The Gong Show looked gorgeous in a ravishing red dress with a plunging neckline designed by Ulyana Sergeenko. While her pictures went viral like crazy, her attire seems clearly copied from that of Kangana’s, the one that she wore while attending the Reebok Fit To Fight awards in New Delhi.

Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor

Karan and Arjun are known to be best buddies in the tinsel town, so we clearly do not know who copied whom. But there was a time when we papped both at the airport, and they had opted for hoodies that were a carbon copy of each other. Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor wore the same angry attire from Gucci. Though Kapoor's casual style was on point, we think Johar took the cake this time.

Priyanka Chopra and Iulia Vantur

Who pulled off the black sequin gown better? At her song's shoot, Vantur was spotted in a shimmery black gown, and we couldn’t ignore the resemblance it bore to Chopra’s black Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline and fishtail hem, which she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin

Dolled up like a cute schoolgirl, both the actresses wore the Gucci dress adorned with pink laces, but we think Alia took the cake. The main reason, we are giving Alia few brownie points is just because of her hairdo. It is neat and well pinned up.

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Deepika on a reality show wore same to same looking long orange skirt as Kareena once wore in a photoshoot. But this is the first time that we are totally confused as to which one wore it better? As Kareena had that poise while Deepika had the charm. *sigh*