Couple alert! Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is dating Nick Jonas. Deets inside

The rumour about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ blossoming romance has been the talk of the town for a while. But then looks like the cat is officially out of the bag. A close source revealed to US Weekly that, "They are dating and its brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other." Whoa, interesting much!

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been clicked on several dates together over the last few weeks. The alleged couple has been spending a lot of time together after meeting at the 2017 Met Gala.

Do we stan priyanka chopra and nick jonas being at the same game? We definitely stan. pic.twitter.com/oSLbmt1iKE — rinad (@legendpriyanka) May 27, 2018

Further, Priyanka and Nick were also spotted at Friday’s Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Hollywood. Priyanka was also snapped chilling with Nick and his friends on a yacht last weekend.

Speculations stirred last year when Priyanka and Nick walked the Met Gala red carpet together. Priyanka had said that they were together only because they wore Ralph Lauren to the fashion gala. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the host quizzed Priyanka; “Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?”

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. 11? I didn’t know that,” Priyanka said. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Well, if this is true then, we are so happy for PeeCee. The actress will return to Bollywood with Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Bharat. Her American TV show, Quantico, was cancelled after a disappointing third season.