Court grants Salman Khan permission to fly abroad, will visit Canada, Nepal and US

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who recently got bail in the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has approached the Jodhpur Court, seeking permission to travel abroad. Salman had spent two nights in jail and returned to Mumbai on April 7. According to reports, the court heard the request and granted him permission to travel abroad from May 25 to July 10.

The 52-year-old was not allowed to travel abroad until the court let him do so. Salman was found guilty of killing two blackbucks in a village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shoot of a film called Hum Saath Saath Hain. Besides Salman, actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, who were also accused in the case, were acquitted. Salman was sentenced to five years in jail but was allowed to return to Mumbai after he was let out on Rs 50,000 bond and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Salman is currently shooting for the last schedule of his film, Race 3. He had asked the court to allow him to fly to four countries including Nepal, USA, and Canada.

Salman is currently busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. The film will hit the screens on June 15. Salman will also soon start working on Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bharat with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.