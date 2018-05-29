Cozy pics of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from a yacht add fuel to their dating rumour

From the time Priyanka Chopra posed on the red carpet of Met Gala with Nick Jonas, reports of them dating are doing the rounds of the gossip mills. Neither of them have confirmed it, but speculations are riff that the two are in a relationship. Well, some of their recent pictures may prove these rumours to be true.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were chilling with their friends on a yacht. Seated next to each other (read cuddling here), they do seem to enjoy each other’s company. Sharing a blanket and cozily seating with arms wrapped around, PeeCee and Nick look so much in love, don’t they?

Take a look.

Further to this, we also caught them catching up on a baseball match together. The video of them making it to LA Dodgers Stadium has made it to the internet. Looks like they are enjoying each other’s company way too much!

On the work front, PeeCee is finally making a comeback to Bollywood with the Bharat. Co-starring Salman Khan, it would be after a gap of almost 3 years that the lady will be seen in a Bollywood film. Her last was Jai Gangaajal which tanked at the box office.