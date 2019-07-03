Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 3.32 pm July 03 2019, 3.32 pm

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala is looking fun enough. The lead pair, although they teamed up for the very first time, has managed to strike a crackling equation which is visible in all the promotional material that the makers are releasing. We were further excited once we came to know that the gorgeous Sunny Leone would be shaking leg for a special number. The song is out, and sadly, it isn't very impressive.

Titled Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda, the song has Sunny and Diljit grooving together, accompanied by co-star Varun Sharma. All eyes were on Sunny and Diljit's mischevious musical exchange, which did not work out perfectly. Sunny, who has delivered numerous super hit special numbers including Laila from Raees and Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, was far from bringing her usual sultriness. The track crooned by Guru Randhawa isn't as cheery as his other tracks either.

Kriti, in the film, plays a journalist once more, after her last release Luka Chuppi. She is equally optimistic about her pairing with Diljit as well. "We shot together for a song's montage but in that scene also, we felt the chemistry between us because that scene required action and reaction between both of us and nothing was planned so, I feel when you have brilliant actor acting opposite you and if chemistry gets set from the first scene, I don't think you have to worry for the film at all and then you just have to have fun and that's what we did," she said, at an earlier event.

Okay, we are more curious to get our hands on the song Kriti and Diljit shot for!

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film is slated to release on 26th July 2019.